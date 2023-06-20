trending:

International

Democrats push Biden to make human rights a focus in meeting with Modi

by Sarakshi Rai - 06/20/23 2:00 PM ET
A group of more than 70 Democrats from both the House and the Senate are asking President Biden to make human rights a focus of his discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit this week.

In an open letter, they urged Biden to raise “areas of concern” directly with Modi and referenced his administration’s stance on human rights, press freedom and religious freedom.

The letter was signed by 75 Democrats, including 18 senators and 57 members of the House of Representatives.

“In order to advance these values with credibility on the world stage, we must apply them equally to friend and foe alike, just as we work to apply these same principles here in the United States,” the letter spearheaded by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) added.

The letter also highlighted “independent, credible reports” on the South Asian country’s shrinking political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, as well as growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.

“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” the letter added.

They wrote that while they were longtime supporters of a strong U.S.-India relationship, “friends” can and should discuss their differences in an “honest and forthright” way.

Asked whether Biden will publicly raise concerns about human rights and press freedoms during Modi’s visit, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday it is “commonplace” for Biden to raise concerns about human rights with “counterparts from overseas… So I’ll just leave it at that.”

Modi will address Congress in a joint address on Thursday. This will be the prime minister’s second address to the joint session of Congress. His first was in 2016.

