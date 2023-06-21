Russia says it downed three drones in Moscow region

Russia says it has downed three drones near Moscow as Kyiv lodges its counteroffensive more than a year after Russian forces first invaded Ukraine.

Russia’s state-run media outlet TASS reported three unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down in two neighborhoods in the area “by electronic warfare,” with no casualties reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense in a Telegram post called the incident “an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack” by “the Kyiv regime.”

Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said two drones were brought down as they neared a local military unit’s warehouses, and another drone was reportedly found wrecked a dozen miles away.

Kyiv hasn’t commented on the incident. Last month, Kyiv denied direct involvement when eight drones attacked Moscow.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that its forces downed 32 out of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched that day by Russia.

Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive earlier this month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that “counteroffensive, defensive actions” are underway — and Ukraine has appeared to both make progress and take heavy losses.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense, which provides regular updates on the conflict, said last week that both sides of the fighting are suffering high casualties amid the counteroffensive efforts.

The Associated Press contributed.