Experts see ‘tepid progress’ in closing gender gap globally 

Experts are observing only “tepid progress” in closing the gender gap across the world.

The Global Gender Gap Index, an annual benchmark parity report published by the World Economic Forum Tuesday, measures scores on a scale from zero to 100, which is the “percentage of the gender gap that has been closed.” Its global gender gap score for 2023 for the 146 countries included in the report found that the gap was 68.4 percent closed, an increase of just 0.3 percentage points since 2022.

“The tepid progress on persistently large gaps documented in this seventeenth edition of the Global Gender Gap Report creates an urgent case for renewed and concerted action,” Saadia Zahidi, the managing director of the World Economic Forum, said in the report’s preface.

“Accelerating progress towards gender parity will not only improve outcomes for women and girls but benefit economies and societies more widely, reviving growth, boosting innovation and increasing resilience,” she added.

Since the first edition of the report in 2006, the gender gap has only improved by 4.1 percentage points, the report noted. At this rate, the gender gap will not be closed for another 131 years on a global scale, according to the report.

“While the global parity score has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the overall rate of change has slowed down significantly,” the report reads. “Even reverting back to the time horizon of 100 years to parity projected in the 2020 edition would require a significant acceleration of progress.”

The report said that no country analyzed has fully closed the gender gap, but that the top nine countries — Iceland, Norway, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Germany, Nicaragua, Namibia and Lithuania — have reached at least 80 percent gender parity. Iceland remains the top country for the 14th year in a row and is the only country to have reached more than a 90 percent gender parity.

Europe tops the gender parity index among regions, with the report saying that its index rests at 76.3 percent. Based on the rate of progress, Europe can reach gender parity in 67 years, the report states.

North American has the second-highest gender parity ranking at 75 percent. This is nearly 2 percentage points lower than 2022, and the region will not reach gender parity for another 95 years at this rate.

Out of the 146 countries, the United States dropped 16 ranks since last year and is now ranked 43rd with a gender gap of 74.8 percent, a 2.1 percentage point drop since 2022.