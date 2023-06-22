trending:

International

Obama calls for Biden to discuss ‘rights of ethnic minorities in India’ with Modi

by Sarakshi Rai - 06/22/23 11:33 AM ET
Former President Obama
Former President Obama speaks during a rally for Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Former President Obama in an upcoming interview with CNN says it is “appropriate” for President Biden to challenge foreign leaders on issues in their country that are “troubling.”

Obama gave his comments ahead of the official state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been criticized for his government’s treatment of Muslims and a weakening of press freedoms.

“I do think that it is appropriate for the president of the United States, where he or she can, to uphold those principles and to challenge — whether behind closed doors or in public — trends that are troubling. And so, I’m less concerned about labels than I’m concerned about specific practices,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

He added that protecting the rights of minority groups in India is essential.

“Part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we’ve seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts,” he said.

In the full interview, which will air Thursday night, Obama said that part of the duties as president is to meet with leaders of other countries and their governments, even if they aren’t fully democratic.

“But you have to do business with them — because they’re important for national security reasons — there are a range of economic interests,” he said.

“If the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that’s something worth mentioning,” Obama added.

Biden, Obama’s former vice president, made joint remarks with Modi at the White House on Thursday. The Indian prime minister did not respond to a question about the treatment of Muslims in India ahead of a bilateral meeting.

Modi, on his first state visit to the United States, will also give a joint address to Congress later Thursday, which will be boycotted by some Democrats.

