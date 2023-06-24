trending:

International

Zelensky: ‘Russia’s weakness is obvious’ amid Wagner rebellion

by Nick Robertson - 06/24/23 10:13 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during joint press conference with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the internal conflict between Russian military forces and the private military contractor Wagner Group on Saturday, saying “Russia’s weakness is obvious.”

“Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself,” Zelensky said in a Twitter post. “For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it.”

Without naming him, Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin “scares by the year 1917,” when the Russian Empire fell in revolution, but “is able to result in nothing else but this.”

“Russia’s weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later. It is also obvious,” he said.

Zelensky’s statement comes as the Wagner Group, which has played a key role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, has launched what Putin referred to as a “mutiny” against the country. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s leader, on Friday accused Moscow of lying about the reasons behind the invasion and Russian military leaders of lying to Putin and attempting to destroy Wagner. He called for an armed rebellion to remove Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from power.

Early Saturday, Prigozhin said Wagner Group fighters had crossed from Ukraine into Russia and entered Rostov-on-Don, home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region. A British intelligence assessment from the U.K. Defense Ministry said “Wagner has almost certainly occupied key security sites, including the HQ which runs Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.”

The assessment stated the situation “represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

The Russian government has denied Prigozhin’s claims and opened a criminal case against him for inciting armed rebellion.

“Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos,” Zelensky said in his Saturday post. “We keep our resilience, unity and strength.”

The counteroffensive Ukraine launched this month has found some success in its early stages, though the country’s troops have taken heavy losses.

