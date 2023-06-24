Moscow suspends mass outdoor events, residents told to avoid traveling as Wagner mercenaries advance

A “counter-terrorism operation” has been put into effect in Moscow, the city’s mayor and regional governor announced Saturday, as Russia responds to an armed uprising from a mercenary group’s leader aimed at overthrowing the country’s military leadership.

“A regime of counter-terrorist operation has been introduced in Moscow. In this regard, previously announced mass events have been canceled in the city,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a Telegram post.

Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said the counter-terrorism operation “provides for additional strengthening on the roads, as well as increased attention to all strategically important objects.”

On Friday, the leader of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for an armed rebellion to oust Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who he accused of misleading the Russian people and ordering an attack on his troops. Wagner mercenaries appear to have captured key security sites in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters that runs Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, and to be advancing toward Moscow.

The Russian government has denied Prigozhin’s claims and launched a criminal investigation into him for inciting armed rebellion.

As part of the increased security measures in Moscow, Sobyanin declared that Monday will be a holiday and asked Muscovites to stay in their homes if they can. There are no restrictions on movement into or out of the city, he said.

“Please only trust the official sources. I urge you to keep your calm. As the President stressed in his address, our strength is today – in our unity and consolidation of society,” he said.

“The situation is complicated,” he added. “Government authorities are on high alert.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an address earlier Saturday on the rapidly changing situation, calling the actions of the Wagner mercenaries an “armed mutiny.”

“It is a blow to Russia, to our people. Our actions to defend the Fatherland from this threat will be harsh. All those who have consciously chosen the path of betrayal, planned an armed mutiny and taken the path of blackmail and terrorism, will inevitably be punished and will answer before the law and our people,” Putin said.