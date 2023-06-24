trending:

Wagner chief says he’s ordered forces to cease advance toward Moscow to avoid bloodshed

by Nick Robertson - 06/24/23 2:11 PM ET
In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his troops to stop their advance to Moscow on Saturday, a day after he committed to overthrowing the Russian military leadership.

“We [are] turning our columns around and going back in the other direction toward our field camps, in accordance with the plan,” Prigozhin said in a message on Telegram.

The government of Belarus assisted in negotiating a settlement between Prigozhin and the Russian government, a statement from Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed.

Prigozhin said his troops will now return to their bases in order to “avoid shedding Russian blood.”

Moscow was prepared for the arrival of Wagner’s army, however, setting up checkpoints with armored vehicles and troops, according to the Associated Press. The Red Square was also closed down and the mayor issued a declaration to stay off certain roads, AP reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Prigozhin of starting an “armed mutiny” by turning against Russian military leadership. On Friday, Prigozhin was charged with treason for his actions.

Late Friday, Wagner forces captured a regional military command center in Rostov, in southern Russia. They began a column march north towards Moscow and reached at least as far as Lipetsk, 120 mites from the capital, according to CNN reports.

Putin also called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason,” AP reported.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment,” the Russian president said. “The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.”

