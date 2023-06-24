Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’

Former President Trump said internal strife in Russia between the country’s military and mercenaries is “a big mess.”

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced his intentions Friday to use his mercenary forces to overthrow the Russian military leadership, accusing them of lying to the Russian people and firing on his troops.

Once his forces took over a military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and began marching towards Moscow, the government of Belarus stepped in to negotiate an agreement to avoid bloodshed. On Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to turn around.

“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” Trump said on Truth Social.

The message was sent just as the negotiated settlement was announced.

Trump’s commentary adds to a history of criticizing President Biden’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began last year. Trump said that, if elected, he would “solve” the war within 24 hours and blamed the U.S. exit from Afghanistan for emboldening Putin to invade.

During his administration, Trump met with Putin and praised him as a good leader. Last year, Trump called Putin a “genius,” leading to criticism from his own party.