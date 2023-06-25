trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Blinken calls Wagner group rebellion ‘a real distraction for Putin’ amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

by Julia Mueller - 06/25/23 10:13 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/25/23 10:13 AM ET
FILE – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 13, 2023. Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday, June 14, 2023 ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called the recent rebellion by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a “real distraction” for Russian President Vladimir Putin that could “create greater openings” for Kyiv’s forces as Ukraine mounts its counteroffensive. 

“All of this is likely to unroll in the coming days, in the coming weeks, to the extent that it presents a real distraction for Putin, and for Russian authorities, that they have to … sort of mind their rear even as they’re trying to deal with the counter offensive and Ukraine. I think that creates even greater openings for the Ukrainians to do well on the ground,” Blinken said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” 

Prigozhin, who leads the private Russian military contractor organization the Wagner Group, urged an armed uprising to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, challenging Putin’s justification for Moscow’s ongoing war on its neighbor. 

Putin promised to put down the “armed mutiny,” but Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their advance just a day later after an agreement reached with Belarus.

Kyiv’s much-anticipated counteroffensive launched this month, more than a year since Russia’s invasion last February.

Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the rebellion “creates an additional advantage” for Ukrainians as they lodge their counteroffensive push.

“The Russians have put in place lots of defenses over the last months in anticipation of this counteroffensive, but it is progressing. And to the extent that Russia is now distracted, that Putin has to worry about what’s going on inside of Russia as much as he has to worry about what he’s trying to do not successfully in Ukraine, I think that creates an additional advantage for the Ukrainians to take advantage of,” Blinken said.

Ukrainians “have a clear plan” and “have in hand what they what they need to be successful” despite “tough terrain,” the secretary said.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken russia Sergei Shoigu ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Wagner Group rebellion Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  5. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  6. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  7. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  8. Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
  9. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  10. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  11. Ukrainian troops refining tactics in ‘major offensive operations’: UK ...
  12. Trump touts indictments as ‘a great badge of courage’
  13. Wagner chief to move to Belarus in deal to defuse rebellion as Russia drops ...
  14. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  15. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  16. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
  17. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s strange march to Moscow and back
  18. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
Load more

Video

See all Video