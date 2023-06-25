trending:

International

Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion

by Julia Mueller - 06/25/23 11:23 AM ET
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
FILE – In this Monday, April 30, 2018 file photo, former CIA director retired Gen. David Petraeusspeaks during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. Writing Friday Oct. 19, 2018 in the Times of London, the former commander of American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan said the United States’ military cooperation with the U.K. could be threatened by the growing use of human rights laws to target British soldiers.

Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus said on Sunday that Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin “lost his nerve” when he called off the rebellion he launched against Russian military leaders.

“Prigozhin kept his life but lost his Wagner Group, and he should be very careful around open windows in his new surroundings in Belarus, where he’s going,” Petraeus said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Clearly, Prigozhin lost his nerve. He was … within roughly two hours’ drive of the outskirts of Moscow, where they were starting to prepare defensive positions. This rebellion, although it had some applause along the way, didn’t appear to be generating the kind of support that he had hoped it would. And again, he decided to take the deal. He gave up this effort.”

Prigozhin urged an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defense minister and his fighters crossed from Ukraine into Russia, but Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their advance on Moscow and is headed to Belarus after reportedly reaching a deal with the Kremlin.

“In the meantime, Putin fled Moscow, reportedly – didn’t stay around,” Petraeus said on CNN.

“I think the government has been shaken. Putin has been shaken personally. This makes him more vulnerable, arguably, than he has at any time in his two-decade rule of the Russian Federation. Who knows where this could go now,” the former CIA director said.

