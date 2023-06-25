trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Former ambassador: US ‘rightfully concerned’ chaos in Russia is ‘very dangerous’

by Julia Mueller - 06/25/23 4:01 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/25/23 4:01 PM ET

Former United States ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. is “rightfully concerned” that chaos in Russia after the short-lived rebellion over the weekend is “very dangerous.” 

Moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sullivan on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” whether, in the current situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin is preferable for Russian leadership to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief who mounted the rebellion. 

“Well, he’s certainly a known quantity. He’s a hardened adversary of the United States, but the alternative could be worse,” Sullivan said of Putin.

“So I think the Biden administration is rightfully concerned … with chaos and uncertainty in Russia, with their nuclear arsenal, it’s very dangerous, not just for the United States, but for the world,” the former ambassador said. 

Prigozhin launched an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defense minister on Friday, accusing Sergei Shoigu of ordering a strike on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s fighters reached Rostov-on-Don, the location of Russia’s military headquarters in the southern region, and began moving toward Moscow as Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal case against him.

Prigozhin on Saturday ordered his forces to stop their advance on Moscow. He reportedly reached a deal with the Kremlin and has agreed to move to Belarus.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the rebellion shows “cracks in the Russian facade” as Moscow also deals with a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Russia’s 16-month war on its neighbor. The Institute for the Study of War said Sunday that Russia is facing a “deeply unstable equilibrium.”

Tags ambassador Antony Blinken John Sullivan John Sullivan Margaret Brennan Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Boebert ‘leaked’ House floor spat to ...
  2. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  3. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  4. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  5. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  6. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  7. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  8. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  9. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  10. Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Trump over commuting Detroit mayor's prison sentence
  11. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  12. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  13. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  14. Wagner chief says his fighters crossed into Russia as Moscow calls for surrender
  15. How low will Speaker McCarthy go?
  16. Navy: Large salvage system won’t be used to retrieve Titan submersible
  17. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  18. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
Load more

Video

See all Video