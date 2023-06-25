trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Australia considers fining social media companies for fake news

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/25/23 6:37 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/25/23 6:37 PM ET

Australian officials are set to introduce legislation that would implement fines for social media companies that fail to remove disinformation and misinformation from their platforms. 

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday that the parliament’s Communications Minister Michelle Rowland plans to release the draft legislation, giving the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) new powers to hold digital platforms accountable for spreading fake news. 

According to the proposed legislation, the AMCA would be able to impose a new “code” on specific companies that repeatedly fail to combat the spread of false information and fake news on their platforms. 

The maximum penalty for systemic breaches of a registered code would be $2.75 million and the maximum penalty for breaching an industry standard would be $6.88 million, according to the Herald. 

The proposed legislation would also let AMCA be allowed to obtain information and documents from digital platforms relating to misinformation and disinformation on their services, though the government says the authority may not have a role in determining what’s true or false. 

“Mis- and disinformation sows division within the community, undermines trust and can threaten public health and safety,” Rowland said in a statement, the Herald reported. 

“The Albanese government is committed to keeping Australians safe online, and that includes ensuring the ACMA has the powers it needs to hold digital platforms to account for mis- and disinformation on their services.”

Rowland also said that the legislation is aimed to “strike the right balance between protection from harmful mis- and disinformation online and freedom of speech”.

“I encourage all stakeholders to make a submission and look forward to introducing the bill into parliament later this year, following the consultation process,” she said.

The proposed laws come as the European Union (EU) also enacted similar laws toward social media companies last year, the Herald reported.

Tags Australia Social media Social media disinformation social media platforms social media regulations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Boebert ‘leaked’ House floor spat to ...
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  5. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  6. Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Trump over commuting Detroit mayor’s prison sentence
  7. Supreme Court set for furious round of decisions in final days of June
  8. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  9. With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war ...
  10. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  11. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  12. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  13. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  14. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
  15. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  16. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  17. Statue of Revolutionary War general comes down in Albany because he enslaved ...
  18. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
Load more

Video

See all Video