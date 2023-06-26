trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

McCarthy: Putin ‘seems like a different person’ after rebellion

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/26/23 11:45 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/26/23 11:45 AM ET

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “much weaker” and said he “seems like a different person” after the Wagner Group launched a brief armed rebellion against the Kremlin over the weekend. 

“Regardless of what happened here, Putin is much weaker. And Putin — Putin seems like a different person. But I’ve always believed Putin would be like a mafia boss, and you’re watching it today,” McCarthy said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” 

“Putin would have never let [Yevgeny] Prigozhin get this far or continue. I mean Prigozhin, this wasn’t a secret. He was publicly criticizing Putin, criticizing the military,” McCarthy added.

Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary group, launched a rebellion against the Kremlin over the weekend and led his troops from the front lines of Ukraine back toward Moscow. He called for the ouster of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and made accusations that undercut Russia’s professed motivation for the war. 

Within 24 hours, however, a deal was struck with Belarus, which agreed to grant amnesty Prigozhin and his fighters.

“Remember what he put out just a couple days ago: The whole entrance into Ukraine was a lie. He’d been lying to the people,” McCarthy said, referring to Prigozhin’s recent video that accused the Kremlin of lying to the people about why they really went to war. “And you watch the people rise up and support Prigozhin. And for his ability to get that close to Moscow, without the air force taking him out, that’s got to be scary for Putin.”

McCarthy underscored Putin’s uniquely weak position now, arguing Russia lacks military supplies and saying this would be a prime opportunity for Chinese President Xi Jinping to cut off all support for Moscow. McCarthy called on world leaders to add pressure to Xi.

“What really needs to happen here is President Xi of China needs to back away from any support to Russia. That should be a clear sign to him, too,” he said, later adding, “But the world — the world leaders should pressure President Xi.”

He also noted Putin’s personal vulnerability after the rebellion, saying he was “isolating himself” and is now “slow to make decisions. He’s just not the same when you watch him.”

Tags Kevin McCarthy Russia-Ukraine war Sergei Shoigu Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  3. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  4. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  9. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  10. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  11. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  12. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  13. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  14. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  15. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  16. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  17. California owes reparations for making Ronald Reagan president
  18. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
Load more

Video

See all Video