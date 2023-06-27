French-American Foundation announces 2023 ‘Young Leaders’
The French-American Foundation announced its 2023 class of Young Leaders Tuesday, a group of 20 French and American professionals in military and foreign affairs, arts and culture, business and entrepreneurship, development and social impact, medicine and more.
U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg James G. Lowenstein co-founded The French-American Foundation in 1976 in an attempt to repair what he perceived were antagonistic relations between the United States and France. Now, among other efforts, the organization brings together French and American professionals to discuss issues of common concern through their Young Leaders program, which launched in 1981.
“The program’s mission is to create a space where two completely different people – for example, a French CEO and an American novelist, or a French astronaut and American journalist – can sit down together and find areas of common agreement, have a vigorous debate around topics on which they may disagree, and exchange ideas on how to work together to solve today’s most pressing issues,” said Caroline Naralasetty, the U.S. foundation’s president, in a statement to The Hill.
The program boasts nearly 600 alumni, including former President Bill Clinton, former and current Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson.
Each cohort of Young Leaders attends two five-day conferences over the course of two years to talk with experts and each other to develop a mutual understanding of the issues that affect both countries.
“I doubt if I could fully explain how useful and stimulating I found the discussions and informal conversation,” Hillary Clinton said of her time in the Young Leaders program. “The specific topics were timely, but, even more important to me were the various perspectives the participants brought to them.”
During last year’s seminar, the Young Leaders heard from experts on entrepreneurship and economic growth, the war in Ukraine, and the intersection of climate change and regenerative agriculture. They toured entrepreneur-centered coworking space Capital Factory, moderated panel discussions, brainstormed their own startups and more.
This year, Young Leaders will convene in Strasbourg, France in October.
“The formal agenda for the conference is still being developed, but given Strasbourg’s role as the seat of the European Parliament, we can expect that conversations will focus closely on the current European political landscape and structures, and how both France and the U.S. intersect with these,” Naralasetty said.
The 2023 American Young Leaders are:
Vilas Dhar, President and Trustee, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation
Melissa Dombrock, Senior Fellow, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies; Lieutenant Colonel, United States Air Force
Tatyana Franck, President of FIAF – French Institute Alliance Francaise
Aisha Fukushima, Singer-Songwriter; Justice Strategist; Founder of RAPtivism
Adam Jones, Vice President, Redesign Health
Sarah Martin, Major, United States Army
Rahul Rekhi, Managing Director, Lazard
Julia Rubalevskaya, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO, Stereolabs Inc.
Shannon Walker, Cardiologist, University of California at San Francisco
The 2023 French Young Leaders are:
Alice Albizzati, Founding Partner, Revaia
Lyes Boudechiche, Directeur, Studio Bagel
Vincent Bryant, CEO and Co-Founder, Deepki
Henri Buffeteau, French Foreign Legion Officer, Army Office of the French Secretary of Defense
Thomas Clozel, CEO and Co-Founder, Owkin Inc
Eléonore Crespo, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pigment
Yosra Jarraya, Co-Founder and CEO, Astran
Jean-Christophe Lambert, CEO, Ascendance Flight Technologies
Elise Lavielle, Subprefect, Deputy-Head of the Cabinet of the Paris Police Prefect
Sophie Marchessou, Chief Customer Officer, Mirakl
