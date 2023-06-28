10 killed when Russian missile hits Ukraine restaurant

A Russian missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said.

The missile struck a restaurant, collapsing it and trapping those inside under the rubble. Ten bodies have been recovered from the rubble, local public safety officials told Ukrainian media.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko said 56 people were injured in the strike.

“Kramatorsk, 8 dead, 56 wounded. What hatred. I want them all to die the same way. To have fear. To be afraid to go out because it could kill,” Goncharenko said on Telegram. His message was sent before two additional bodies were found in the rubble.

Kramatorsk is about one hour west of Bakhmut, the center of the heaviest fighting of the war in the past few months. Last year, a bombing at Kramatorsk’s train station killed 63 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky chastised Russia for the latest attack in his nightly address Tuesday.

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” he said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. announced an additional $500 million in aid for the Ukrainian war effort, including armored vehicles. The supplies will help extend Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which started earlier this month and has found early success along with heavy losses.

Updated at 8:43 a.m.