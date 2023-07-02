Russia launches wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say 

Russia launched a new wave of drone strikes on Kyiv overnight into early Sunday, Ukrainian officials said.

The raid lasted an hour, but Ukrainian air defense forces shot the weapons down, Kyiv’s city military administration said on Telegram, per translations.

No hits on the city were recorded, according to the update, but falling debris damaged homes in two Kyiv districts. One man was reportedly injured in the leg, but no other casualties were noted. It’s not clear how many drones were launched at the capital city.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military, said preliminary information identified the weapons as Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones. It’s the first time in 12 days that the Russian forces have used the weapons to attack Kyiv, Popko said.

As the region nears 500 days since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor last year, Ukraine is in the early stages of its much-anticipated counteroffensive, and Moscow has continued shelling throughout the country.

Officials reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south on Friday and Saturday. Shelling continued in some places Sunday.