trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/03/23 8:10 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/03/23 8:10 PM ET

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, has released a new audio message more than a week after his mercenary group’s fallout with the Russian government. 

In a Telegram post Monday, Prigozhin expressed gratitude to those who supported him and his group in the attempted rebellion against the Kremlin. 

“I want you to understand that our ‘March of Justice’ was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society,” Prigozhin said in his audio message. “In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front. Thanks guys!”

Prigozhin urged an armed rebellion late last month to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and also challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for the country’s ongoing war with neighboring Ukraine.

Prigozhin eventually ordered his private army to stop its advance after reaching an agreement in which Russia would drop its charges against him for leading an armed rebellion and he would relocate to Belarus.

In a Telegram post last week, Prigozhin said that he ordered his group to stop its advance in order to prevent a civil war happening on Russian soil and denied suggestions that he was trying to conduct a coup.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered the deal between the two sides, said he convinced Putin not to “eliminate” the Wagner Group. 

“The most dangerous thing, as I saw it, was not the situation itself, but its possible ramifications. That was the most dangerous part of it,” Lukashenko said in a statement Tuesday. “I also realized that a tough decision was taken … to eliminate those involved.”

“I suggested that Putin should not rush to do it. I suggested that I talk to Prigozhin, his commanders,” he added.

Tags Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Russia Sergei Shoigu telegram Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  2. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  3. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  4. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  5. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  6. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  7. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  8. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  9. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  10. Texas Democrat on rare cancer diagnosis: ‘Wondered how much longer’ he’d ...
  11. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  12. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  13. China imposes export controls on rare minerals used to make semiconductor chips
  14. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  15. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  16. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  17. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  18. UPS, Teamsters on track to avert strike
Load more