International

Kremlin says Russia, US have discussed potential prisoner swap involving detained American reporter

by Julia Shapero - 07/04/23 1:30 PM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia and the U.S. have discussed a potential prisoner swap involving detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the two countries have been in touch about a potential prisoner swap involving the 31-year-old American journalist and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen who is facing charges in the U.S. for alleged cybercrimes, The Associated Press reported.

“We have said that there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public,” Peskov said, according to the AP. “They must be carried out and continue in complete silence.”

Peskov’s remarks on a potential prisoner swap come one day after U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met with Gershkovich at Lefortovo prison in Moscow. It was the first time that embassy officials were granted consular access to the detained reporter since April.

“Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances,” a State Department spokesperson said. “U.S. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access.”

Gershkovich was first arrested on espionage charges in late March. Both the Biden administration and Wall Street Journal have rejected the allegations that Gershkovich was spying in Russia, with the State Department designating the reporter as “wrongfully detained.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov previously said in April that Moscow would not be willing to discuss a prisoner swap until after a Russian court delivers on a verdict on Gershkovich’s espionage charges. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

