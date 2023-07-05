trending:

International

Downed North Korean satellite had ‘no military utility’: South Korean officials

by Nick Robertson - 07/05/23 9:58 AM ET
FILE - This photo provided by South Korea's Defense Ministry shows an object salvaged by South Korea's military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea following a launch failure, in West Sea, South Korea, on June 15, 2023. The satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit wasn't advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed, South Korea's military said Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after retrieving and studying the wreckage. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)
The North Korean satellite that failed to reach orbit in May wasn’t advanced enough to conduct reconnaissance from space, South Korean military officials announced Wednesday.

The satellite launch failed shortly after liftoff, and the technology plunged into the ocean just west of the Korean Peninsula. South Korea launched a monthlong search mission that recovered “key” parts of the satellite, enough to be properly analyzed by South Korean and U.S. military intelligence.

“After detailed analysis on major parts of North Korea’s space launch vehicle and satellite which were salvaged, South Korean and U.S. experts have assessed that they had no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite at all,” the military said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Launching a space reconnaissance satellite has been a key objective of the North Korean regime to provide for the country’s defense. North Korean media claimed at the time the launch failed because the rocket lost thrust after stage separation.

At a recent party meeting, North Korean officials called the launch “the most serious” failure of this year and bitterly criticized those responsible. The country has vowed to attempt a second launch.

“All the successes made in the field of developing various weapon systems including nukes and missiles are a big stride forward in the important and critical situation of bolstering up the nuclear war deterrent of the country,” the Political Bureau said at the June meeting, according to state media reports.

In December, North Korea published photos of South Korea from a test satellite in space, though critics said the image quality was not high enough to be useful. 

The satellite program has been denounced by South Korea, the U.S. and other allies as dangerous and in violation of U.N. treaties banning the country from using ballistic missiles.

“The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement,” National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in May. 

“The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies,” Hodge added.

North Korea has successfully launched two satellites, the most recent in early 2016, but neither is believed to be functional. 

