trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

US businesses were largest tax contributors to Russia among international companies in 2022: report

by Jared Gans - 07/08/23 11:27 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/08/23 11:27 AM ET
People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of U.S. Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow’s downtown, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

U.S. companies in Russia were the largest tax contributors to the Russian government among corporations based in any other country last year as Moscow’s war in Ukraine progressed, according to a new report. 

The report from B4Ukraine, a coalition of civil society groups working to cut off Russia’s ability to continue the war, and the Kyiv School of Economics found American firms paid $712 million in taxes in Russia in 2022, having brought in the largest total revenue of any foreign country. 

The report states that the companies that continue to be present in Russia and thus pay taxes are indirectly financing the war in Ukraine and the “severe breaches” of human rights and humanitarian law that have been happening in the conflict. 

Global corporations, including those that left the country since the full-scale invasion began last February, made more than $213.9 billion in revenue through their local Russian businesses, including $14.1 billion in profits, and paid $3.5 billion in taxes in 2022. The tax projection is likely a significant underestimate of the total amount that has been paid, the report states. 

German firms were the second-largest tax contributors to Russia, paying $402 million in taxes on profits last year. 

The industries that received the largest amount of revenue from their businesses in Russia were alcohol and tobacco, fact-moving consumer goods and automobiles. 

Companies with headquarters in the Group of Seven (G7), a group of the world’s seven largest democratic economies, and the European Union were the highest-profit taxpayers in Russia and made up 16 of its top 20 contributors. 

The report states that companies often argue that their products are essential as a defense for staying in Russia amid the war. But the authors argue that the companies often stretch the definition to include products like shampoo and pastries. 

The report states many companies declined to tell B4Ukraine which products of theirs are considered essential. 

Hundreds of U.S. companies left Russia soon after the war began, but many have also chosen to stay. 

The authors lay out several recommendations for governments and companies to take action to cut the indirect financial support for Russia’s war. 

They said governments of the G7 and its allies should look beyond companies complying with sanctions to create a clearer standard for businesses’ conduct and promote ethical business practices in line with internationally accepted human rights principles. They should also create financial penalties and restrict companies’ access to contracts if they continue to remain in Russia, according to the report. 

The report calls on firms operating in Russia to immediately cut ties to the country, clearly define the criteria for determining that their products are essential for the Russian people and demonstrate public support for Ukraine.

The report came ahead of the 500th day of the war on Saturday.

Tags Kyiv School of Economics Russia-Ukraine war tax contributors tax revenue taxpayers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  2. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  3. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  4. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  5. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  8. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  9. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  10. How John Roberts exhibited his power in the Supreme Court’s biggest decisions
  11. Newsom will no longer contest parole of Charles Manson ‘family’ member
  12. Axelrod warns Cornel West bid could tip election to Trump
  13. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  14. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  15. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  16. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  17. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  18. Trump says he’ll cancel every Biden policy ‘brutalizing our ...
Load more