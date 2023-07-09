trending:

International

Pope Francis chooses 21 new cardinals

by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 7:39 AM ET
FILE - Pope Francis is flanked by Jesuits' superior general Arturo Sosa Abascal, left, after presiding a mass on March 12, 2022. Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order said Thursday, June 15, 2023 it has expelled a prominent Slovenian priest from the congregation following allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses against adult women. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
FILE – Pope Francis is flanked by Jesuits’ superior general Arturo Sosa Abascal, left, after presiding a mass on March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

Pope Francis on Sunday announced his choice of 21 new cardinals, set to be formally installed to the posts in September.

“Where they come from expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all people of the earth,” the pope said of the cardinals-elect, according to the outlet Vatican News.

Among the pope’s picks, which he announced in St. Peter’s Square during his weekly appearance, are other prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong, where Catholics are a minority. 

Also on the list are the archbishops of Bogotá, Columbia; Capetown, South Africa; Madrid, Spain; and Łódź, Poland, according to Vatican News. 

Cardinals serve as advisers to the pope on matters of teaching and administration, including finances, and they’re also tasked with electing the successor to the sitting pope. 

The cardinals-elect are set to be installed with a consistory on September 30, Pope Francis said in his announcement.

The Associated Press contributed.

