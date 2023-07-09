trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Yellen calls China trip ‘constructive’ in midst of US tensions

by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 8:45 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 8:45 AM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a roundtable meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a visit to China “constructive” despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“What I can tell you is that I had a very constructive visit. I received a warm welcome, and had [a] very substantive series of meetings,” Yellen said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” in response to a question from moderator Margaret Brennan about whether “tension has been smoothed over” after the Chinese spy balloon incident earlier this year. 

Yellen said she had “around 10 hours of meetings” with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng, finance minister Liu Kun and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) head Pan Gongsheng. 

“We had substantive conversations about the global economy, developments in our own economies, financial markets, and a list of concerns that each of us brought to the table that we agreed to follow up on over time,” Yellen said.

Yellen’s visit to Beijing comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited last month. Blinken’s trip had been initially planned for February, but was postponed amid controversy over the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the U.S. military after it flew over much of the country.

U.S.-China tensions have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic issues, China’s relationship with Russia amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine, Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and other factors. Yellen and Blinken’s trips have been part of an effort from the U.S. to ease those tensions. 

Yellen during her visit urged cooperation on climate change and other international issues. She also told Brennan that she raised a host of concerns, including the treatment of some American companies at the hands of Chinese authorities.

Yellen also left the door open for an executive order the administration is considering that would put restrictions on what American companies in China could invest in.

“It’s still something being discussed in the administration and the timing of it is not- is not yet certain. But I wanted to explain to my Chinese counterparts that if we go forward with these- with this executive order, that we will do so in a transparent and narrowly targeted way,” she said.

Tags Antony Blinken Beijing China Janet Yellen Margaret Brennan Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen U.S.-China relations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  5. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  10. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  11. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  12. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  13. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  14. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  15. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  16. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  17. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  18. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
Load more