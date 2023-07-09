trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

McCaul says he sees no wrong in providing Ukraine with cluster bombs

by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 9:57 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 9:57 AM ET
Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, asks a question during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the struggles of women and girls in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, asks a question during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the struggles of women and girls in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said he sees no wrong in President Biden’s controversial decision to equip Ukraine with cluster munitions as Kyiv mounts its counteroffensive against Russia.

“They want these as self-defense to use against Russians in their own country of Ukraine. I don’t see anything wrong with that because, quite honestly, … as you look at the counteroffensive, it’s been slowed tremendously because this administration has been so slow to get the weapons in. These weapons would be a game changer,” McCaul said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The administration on Friday announced plans to provide Ukraine with the long-requested weapons. Cluster munition are designed to spread out multiple submunitions over a wide area, and are banned by more than 100 countries due to the risks the explosives pose to civilians.

Biden has defended the decision, saying the Ukrainians “needed them.”

“I’m really pleased the administration has finally agreed to do this,” said McCaul who has been critical of the pace of aid sent to Ukraine by the Biden administration.

McCaul noted that neither the U.S. nor Ukraine are a signatory to the Geneva Convention on cluster munitions, and that Russia is dropping cluster bombs in Ukraine “with impunity.”  

“All the Ukrainians and Zelensky are asking for is to give them the same weapons the Russians have to use in their own country, against Russians who are in their own country. They do not want these to be used in Russia,” McCaul said.

Tags cluster bombs cluster munitions Joe Biden Michael McCaul Michael McCaul russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  5. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  10. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  11. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  12. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  13. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  14. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  15. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  16. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  17. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  18. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
Load more