trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Barbara Lee criticizes Biden plan to give Ukraine cluster bombs

by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 10:42 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 10:42 AM ET
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) is seen during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

California Rep. Barbara Lee (D) on Sunday criticized the Biden administration’s plan to give Ukraine cluster munitions as Kyiv mounts its counteroffensive against Russia’s ongoing invasion. 

“Cluster bombs should never be used. That’s crossing a line,” Lee said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Once you see what takes place, we know what takes place in terms of cluster bombs being very dangerous to civilians. They don’t always immediately explode. Children can step on them. That’s a line we should not cross,” she said.

The administration last week announced plans to provide Ukraine with the weapons, which contain multiple explosive submunitions. The controversial bombs are banned by many countries due to the risks the explosives pose to civilians.

President Biden defended the decision, saying it was a “very difficult decision” made after discussions with allies and lawmakers.

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” Biden said on CNN, adding of the cluster munitions that “I think they needed them.”

Lee, while praising Biden’s other work in dealing with the war in Ukraine, broke with her fellow Democrat on the type of weapons the U.S. now plans to send the war-torn country.

“I think the President’s been doing a good job managing this war, this Putin aggressive war against Ukraine, but I think that this should not happen,” Lee said Sunday of the cluster munitions. 

“And so I’m hoping that the administration would reconsider this because these are very dangerous bombs. They’re dangerous weapons. And this is a line that I don’t believe we should cross.”

Tags Barbara Lee cluster bombs cluster munitions Joe Biden russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  5. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  10. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  11. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  12. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  13. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  14. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  15. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  16. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  17. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  18. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
Load more