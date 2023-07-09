Coons backs Biden’s ‘tough call’ on cluster bombs

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday said he backs President Biden for making a “tough call” and deciding to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are “burning through” artillery munitions “at a remarkable rate” and “are at risk of losing this counter offensive if they run out of their shells,” Coons said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“It’s the Ukrainians who are asking to be able to use these on their own soil. They’ve committed to monitoring their use, to remediating them after the war. And frankly, they will be tactically helpful against dug-in Russian troops that are behind large mine fields. So, weighing all of those factors, the President made a tough call that I will support,” Coons said.

The administration last week announced plans to provide Kyiv with the weapons, which contain multiple explosive submunitions that can spread over a wide area and are controversial due to the risks they pose to civilians.

President Biden defended the move, saying it was a “very difficult decision” made after discussions with allies and lawmakers and contending that “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

Asked on Sunday whether he thinks the decision was morally justified, Coons said, “I do. This was a very hard decision. The president really- he listened to all sides.” Other Democrats disagree: on Sunday, Rep. Barbara Lee (D) said the bombs “should never be used.”

The Delaware senator said he didn’t speak to Biden directly about the decision, but weighed in indirectly.