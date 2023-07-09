Ukraine ambassador says ‘there is nothing controversial’ about cluster munitions decision

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday said there’s “nothing controversial” about the Biden administration’s decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv as it fends off Russia’s ongoing war.

“Well, first of all, let me say how grateful we are to President Biden and to everyone for making this decision to provide us with this munition. I know everyone is discussing how difficult it was and sometimes even call it controversial, but there is nothing controversial about it,” Markarova said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

“We are fighting on our territory, brutal enemy. There is nothing worse than tortures, rapes and everything that Russians do on the territory they occupy and we need to liberate as quick as possible. So we’re really grateful that in times when we do need increased numbers of munitions to support our counter offensive, that US made the decision, and we really hope we will see it very quickly on the battlefield,” the ambassador said.

The administration last week announced plans to provide Kyiv with the munitions, which contain explosive submunitions that can spread over a wide area and may not explode immediately, posing risks to civilians.

President Biden defended the “very difficult decision,” which he said was made after discussions with allies and lawmakers. He noted that “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

The move has drawn mixed reactions even among Biden’s party. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) on Sunday said the bombs “should never be used,” while Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said he backs the Biden administration’s decision.

Markarova stressed that Ukraine is already dealing with issues of unexploded weapons, as Russia has lobbed the munitions into Ukraine during the invasion, and Kyiv is already “doing a lot of de-mining.”

“We are controlling it,” the ambassador said, adding that Ukraine has “very responsible ways” of recording the units and where and how they’re used, and that Ukraine won’t use the weapons in civilian areas.

“And of course, you know, every time we liberate our territories, de-miners are the first people that go there, try to make sure that the area is safe, so we will do exactly the same,” she said.