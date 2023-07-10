trending:

International

Putin met with Wagner leader after rebellion: Kremlin

by Lauren Sforza - 07/10/23 8:19 AM ET
(AP Photo/Russian Presidential Press Service/Prigozhin Press Service)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Yevgeny Prigozhin just days after the leader of the Wagner Group spearheaded a short-lived rebellion against Moscow, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the three-hour meeting, which took place on June 29, included 35 people. Commanders of Prigozhin’s mercenary group also took part in the meeting, Peskov said, which came just days after Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against Moscow with the goal of removing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from power.

Peskov said on Monday that Putin during the meeting provided an “assessment” of the Wagner Group’s efforts in Ukraine and “of the events of June 24.” The Kremlin spokesman also noted that Putin “listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them options for further employment and further use in combat.”

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underscored that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland,” Peskov said.

Prigozhin ended the rebellion after making a deal with Putin that reportedly included allowing the Wagner Group leader to go into exile and escape criminal prosecution. After the rebellion, Prigozhin was reported to be in Belarus, but Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said last week that the mercenary leader was in Russia.

It’s not clear whether Prigozhin’s reported travel to Russia would violate the deal struck with Putin. Since the rebellion took place, Putin has engaged in a smear campaign against Prigozhin as the mercenary leader’s public approval has dropped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

