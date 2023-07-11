Iran boosting nuclear capabilities, but not pursuing bomb: US intelligence 

A new assessment released by U.S. intelligence Monday revealed that Iran is boosting its nuclear capabilities but is not pursuing the development of nuclear weapons.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s assessment said Iran has “undertaken research and development activities that would bring it closer to producing the fissile material needed” to produce a nuclear weapon. However, the report noted that while Iran has accelerated its nuclear program since 2020, it is still not yet capable of producing a weapon.

“Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device,” the assessment reads.

Former President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 due to concerns he had over the country’s missile program. President Biden said last year that talks to restart the deal halted.

The report added that Iran continues to exceed the limits set by the JCPOA, saying Iran has described its acceleration of its nuclear program as a “reversible response to the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement.” The report said Iran claims it will revert back to the limits set by the deal if the U.S. “provided sanctions relief and fulfilled its JCPOA commitments, and if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its safeguards investigations related to three undeclared nuclear sites.”

“Iran continues to increase the size and enrichment level of its uranium stockpile beyond JCPOA limits,” the assessment states. “Iran continues to exceed JCPOA restrictions on advanced centrifuge research and development, and continues uranium enrichment operations at the deeply buried Fordow facility, which was prohibited under the JCPOA.”

The report also noted that Iran’s ballistic missile program threatens countries across the Middle East, and that its development of space launch vehicles shortened the time it would take for it to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile.