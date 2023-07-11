trending:

International

Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO membership developments

by Julia Mueller - 07/11/23 12:23 PM ET
A security guard walks in front of a banner outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A spokesperson for Russia’s Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow has plans for countermeasures after NATO member Turkey decided to stop delaying Sweden’s ascension into the alliance.

Noting Turkey’s new decision to advance Sweden’s membership bid, Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would implement countermeasures but did not go into detail on what exactly such measures would entail.

Peskov said Russia is keeping a close eye on the NATO summit in Lithuania, where leaders of the 31 member states are meeting this week amid the new developments in Sweden’s membership push and as Ukraine continues to lobby for an invite into the Western military partnership. 

The summit, which kicked off Tuesday, is NATO’s fourth since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Peskov also said NATO’s eastward push after the end of the Cold War was “one of the reasons that led to the current situation,” a reference to Russia’s war. 

Turkey agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO after delaying the addition that would be the 32nd member nation. Peskov said Russia would continue to cooperate at its discretion with Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued to press for Ukraine’s admittance into the alliance, though President Biden said Sunday that Ukraine wasn’t ready for a NATO membership. 

Peskov warned against NATO putting Ukraine on a fast-track to membership. The Kremlin has said that Ukraine joining the military alliance would lead to a direct confrontation between the Western allies and Russia.

“Potentially, it’s very dangerous for European security. It carries very big risks,” Peskov said.

The Associated Press contributed.

