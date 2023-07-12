trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

China raises alarm over eastward NATO ‘expansion’

by Jared Gans - 07/12/23 9:17 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/12/23 9:17 AM ET
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a member of the Chinese honor guard unfurls the Chinese national flag during a flag raising ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China held at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2022. Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are generally united in voicing concern about China. The question is how to translate that worry into action.(Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua via AP, File)
FILE – In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a member of the Chinese honor guard unfurls the Chinese national flag during a flag raising ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China held at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2022. (Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua via AP, File)

China on Wednesday raised concerns about an eastward “expansion” of NATO as the alliance concludes its annual summit in Lithuania and appears to be moving closer to adding new members. 

The country’s diplomatic mission to NATO in Brussels responded to a joint communique from NATO criticizing China’s “stated ambitions and coercive policies,” accusing NATO of having a “bad history” and “meddling in affairs beyond its borders.” 

China vowed to “resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, and it resolutely opposes NATO’s eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific.” 

NATO said Beijing’s policies challenge its interests, security and values, but the alliance is still open to “constructive engagement” with China. 

The Chinese diplomatic mission said the NATO statement was “filled with Cold War mentality and ideological bias.” 

“This fully exposes NATO’s hypocrisy and its ambition of seeking expansion and hegemony,” it said. 

NATO most recently expanded with the addition of Finland, and it is set to add Sweden after Turkey agreed to Stockholm’s admittance this week. Both countries had been outside NATO but shifted their positions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced at the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday that the alliance is creating a simpler path for Ukraine to join. Ukraine formally applied for membership in NATO in the fall in light of the invasion. 

Stoltenberg called for increased support and relations between NATO and Ukraine, a council to work with Ukraine and the removal of a procedural step for it to join the alliance. But he would not give a firm timetable on when Ukraine would officially become a member. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the plan because of its lack of a set timeline on membership for his country, arguing it would only embolden Russia in its invasion. 

President Biden said in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday that Ukraine is not “ready” for being a member of NATO and signaled it would need to wait until after the war with Russia had ended. 

China and Russia have both expressed concerns about an eastward expansion of NATO. 

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags China diplomatic mission Jens Stoltenberg NATO NATO summit Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  7. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  10. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  11. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  14. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  15. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  16. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  17. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  18. A record share of Americans is living alone
Load more