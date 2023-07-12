trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine shouldn’t treat allies like Amazon: UK defense chief

by Jared Gans - 07/12/23 10:43 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/12/23 10:43 AM ET
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a joint press conference with Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bodskov and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov about the support for Ukraine in Copenhagen, Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

United Kingdom defense chief Ben Wallace said Ukraine should not treat its Western allies like “Amazon” and should be more grateful for the support they have provided. 

He told reporters at the annual NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that he has heard “grumbles” from lawmakers in Washington, D.C., that, “we’re not Amazon,” referring to the popular online retailer, according to multiple British news outlets. 

“I mean, that’s true,” Wallace said. “I told them that last June. I said to the Ukrainians, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list: ‘I’m not Amazon.’” 

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued for more than 16 months after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country last February. One of the main subjects of the NATO summit has been Ukraine’s application to become a member of the alliance. 

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg laid out new steps for Ukraine to join the alliance. They include strengthening relations with the country, setting up a council to work with Kyiv and removing a procedural step in the application process. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially criticized the plan for not giving a clear timeline on his country joining NATO but was later more conciliatory and praised the results of the summit. 

Wallace noted that Ukraine has been persuading countries to give up their own weapons for Ukraine to be able to use to defend itself. 

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” he said. 

Max Blain, the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, downplayed Wallace’s remarks, stating that the U.K. government and people will remain “steadfast” in their support for Ukraine. 

“I think you have heard from President Zelensky repeatedly, and indeed today, about his gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom for their support and their generosity,” Blain said. 

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Amazon Ben Wallace Jens Stoltenberg NATO allies Russia-Ukraine war United Kingdom Volodymyr Zelensky Western allies

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  7. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  8. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  9. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  10. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  11. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  12. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  13. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  14. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  15. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  16. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  17. Texas GOP lawmaker threatens to vote ‘no’ on advancing annual defense bill 
  18. A record share of Americans is living alone
Load more