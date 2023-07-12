Ukraine shouldn’t treat allies like Amazon: UK defense chief

United Kingdom defense chief Ben Wallace said Ukraine should not treat its Western allies like “Amazon” and should be more grateful for the support they have provided.

He told reporters at the annual NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that he has heard “grumbles” from lawmakers in Washington, D.C., that, “we’re not Amazon,” referring to the popular online retailer, according to multiple British news outlets.

“I mean, that’s true,” Wallace said. “I told them that last June. I said to the Ukrainians, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list: ‘I’m not Amazon.’”

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued for more than 16 months after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country last February. One of the main subjects of the NATO summit has been Ukraine’s application to become a member of the alliance.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg laid out new steps for Ukraine to join the alliance. They include strengthening relations with the country, setting up a council to work with Kyiv and removing a procedural step in the application process. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially criticized the plan for not giving a clear timeline on his country joining NATO but was later more conciliatory and praised the results of the summit.

Wallace noted that Ukraine has been persuading countries to give up their own weapons for Ukraine to be able to use to defend itself.

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” he said.

Max Blain, the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, downplayed Wallace’s remarks, stating that the U.K. government and people will remain “steadfast” in their support for Ukraine.

“I think you have heard from President Zelensky repeatedly, and indeed today, about his gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom for their support and their generosity,” Blain said.

The Associated Press contributed.