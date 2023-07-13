North Korea’s Kim pledges to bolster nuclear capability after ICBM launch 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pledging to ramp up his country’s nuclear capabilities after he oversaw the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, according to state media.

North Korea fired its first ICBM in three months after it accused a U.S. aircraft of violating its airspace. Kim’s latest statement suggested that he would accelerate the testing of weapons as the U.S. continues to support South Korea and conduct joint military drills with its ally.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that “a series of stronger military offensives will be launched until the U.S. imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors admit the shameful defeat of their useless hostile policy toward the DPRK in despair and give up their policy.”

The U.S. condemned North Korea’s launch of the Hwasong-18 missile, which was first test-fired in April, saying that officials will “take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.” The U.S. also said North Korea violated resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which is set to meet Friday afternoon to discuss the ICBM launch at the request of the United States, Albania, France, Japan, Malta and the United Kingdom.

Kim said that the Korean Peninsula “is being seriously threatened by the hostile forces,” requiring “more intense efforts to implement the line of bolstering nuclear war deterrent,” KCNA reported. The outlet reported that Kim said his Wednesday launch of “fully demonstrated the might of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] fully equipped with the firm nuclear war deterrence for self-defence and the overwhelming offensive power.”

KCNA also noted that the ICBM launch had no “negative effect on the security of the neighboring countries.” The missile flew 620 miles and a maximum altitude of 3,730 miles before it landed in water between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.