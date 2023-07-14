trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders

by Jared Gans - 07/14/23 9:36 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/14/23 9:36 AM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the private military contractor Wagner Group “does not exist” in an interview Thursday, accusing its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin of rejecting a proposal to keep the mercenary group intact.

Putin reportedly met with Prigozhin and about three dozen Wagner commanders days after the group launched and stepped back from a short-lived rebellion in the country last month. 

Putin told the Russian newspaper Kommersant on Thursday that the fact that “ordinary” Wagner fighters who fought with “dignity” were brought into the incident was “regrettable,” which is why he arranged the meeting.

A reporter asked Putin if Wagner will remain a combat unit in the country, to which Putin replied, “Well, PMC ‘Wagner’ does not exist! We don’t have a law on private military organizations! It just doesn’t exist!” 

“There is no such legal entity,” he said. 

During the meeting, Putin said he proposed that a senior Wagner mercenary known as “gray hair” take over command of the fighters.

Putin said many Wagner commanders nodded in approval of his proposal for their future, but Prigozhin rejected it.

Reuters identified “gray hair” as Andrei Troshev, a senior Wagner commander.

Prigozhin led the rebellion late last month following months of criticism of how Russia’s military leadership were conducting the war in Ukraine. He had said the rebellion was intended to remove Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from power. 

The troops started moving toward Moscow before agreeing to stand down and Prigozhin consenting to go to Belarus, as part of a deal to have charges dropped. But he and other Wagner commanders met with Putin in Russia for about three hours just days later. 

Putin gave Wagner forces the option to join the Russian military, go to Belarus or retire from service following the rebellion. 

He told the Russian news outlet that Wagner exists but not legally. He said the question of legalization for the group and private military contractors in general should be decided in the State Duma, part of the Russian legislature. 

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Wagner was concluding its handover of weapons to the military. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Russia rebellion Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  3. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  4. Top House Democrats vow ‘no’ votes on defense bill
  5. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  6. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  7. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  8. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  9. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  10. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  11. GOP mulls retooling message as inflation rate plummets 
  12. Freedom Caucus leaders signal support for defense bill
  13. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  14. Did Trump just give DeSantis a boost?
  15. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  16. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  17. Democrats line up against defense bill after GOP amendments: live coverage
  18. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
Load more