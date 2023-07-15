trending:

International

Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital: reports

by Nick Robertson - 07/15/23 10:38 AM ET
FILE – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023. Netanyahu on Wednesday, March 29, rebuffed President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions. (Abir…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital Saturday, his office announced.

The Prime Minister’s office told The Associated Press that he is in “good condition” but is undergoing medical evaluations.

The office gave no further information.

This is a developing story.

