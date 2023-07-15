Israeli PM Netanyahu taken to hospital: reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital Saturday, his office announced.
The Prime Minister’s office told The Associated Press that he is in “good condition” but is undergoing medical evaluations.
The office gave no further information.
This is a developing story.
