National security adviser: It wouldn’t be a surprise if North Korea conducts another nuclear test

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he wouldn’t be surprised if North Korea moves forward with another nuclear test after the country test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile in months.

“I have been concerned for some time that North Korea would conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test going back multiple administrations,” Sullivan told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.” “I don’t see any immediate indications that that’s going to happen.”

“But it would not come as a surprise if North Korea moved forward with another nuclear test with respect to its intercontinental ballistic missile capability

The North Korea missile was fired around 10 a.m. last Wednesday and flew about 1,000 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,000 kilometers before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Sullivan on Sunday noted North Korea began testing missiles with similar capabilities years ago, and the United States continues to work with allies Japan and Korea to ensure they’re responding in lockstep to the threat.

“Over the course of the Biden administration, we have indicated to North Korea that we’re prepared to sit down and talk without preconditions about their nuclear program,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also noted China has a role to play in these conversations, given its relationship with North Korea.