trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Wagner fighters in Belarus, neighbors say

by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 6:12 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 6:12 PM ET
Membes of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Membes of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)

Wagner Group forces have moved into Belarus, following the Russian mercenaries’ short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin last month, according to Ukrainian and Polish officials.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said in a Telegram post on Saturday that the Wagner forces had been observed moving from Russia into Belarus.

Poland’s deputy minister coordinator of special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, also said on Saturday that their latest intelligence suggested that the Russian mercenaries had arrived in Belarus. 

“The extent of involvement of the Wagner Group on Belarusian soil remains unclear,” Zaryn said in a video posted to Twitter. “But one thing’s for sure — the Wagner Group is being deployed to Belarus to accomplish a mission of some kind.”

The Belarusian Defense Ministry shared a video on Friday showing Wagner forces training Belarusian troops.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin launched the rebellion against Moscow late last month, calling for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s ouster following months of criticism over how Russia’s military leadership was conducting the war in Ukraine. 

He and his forces ultimately halted their advance on Moscow, after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko negotiated a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin and the troops who participated in the rebellion did not face charges and were allowed to leave Russia for neighboring Belarus.

Tags Alexander Lukashenko Belarus Poland Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Wagner Group Wagner Group rebellion Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Manchin stokes speculation with No Labels event
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  5. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  6. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  7. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  8. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  9. McCaul ‘very confident’ NDAA will be a bipartisan bill 
  10. RFK Jr. accused of antisemitism, racism after remarks about COVID, Ashkenazi ...
  11. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  12. Musk says Twitter has lost nearly 50 percent of ad revenue, struggling with a ...
  13. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  14. Trump calls RFK Jr. ‘a very smart person’
  15. Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: ‘We want him ...
  16. Trump says 2024 running mate could be one of his primary opponents
  17. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  18. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
Load more