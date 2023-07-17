trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Taiwan’s vice president to transit through the US, raising tensions with China

by Laura Kelly - 07/17/23 11:18 AM ET
by Laura Kelly - 07/17/23 11:18 AM ET
FILE- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, center, is greeted before a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on April 5, 2023. China is imposing sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other U.S.- and Asian-based organizations in retaliation for the closely watched meeting this week between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwan’s president. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, center, is greeted before a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on April 5, 2023. China is imposing sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other U.S.- and Asian-based organizations in retaliation for the closely watched meeting this week between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwan’s president. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Taiwan’s vice president will transit through the U.S. next month, travel likely to draw intense pushback from China and further strain relations with Washington. 

Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is also a presidential candidate, will stop in the U.S. on his way to attend the inauguration of Paraguay’s president in mid-August, the island’s presidential office said at a news conference Monday. 

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui, speaking at the press conference, did not say which city Lai will transit through but that the trip will be “planned according to precedent set by previous trips to South and Central America, for which transit stops in the U.S. were arranged.” 

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen transited through the U.S. in April on her way to official meetings in Guatemala and Belize. While Tsai met with U.S. lawmakers in New York and California, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the “transit” description gives it the veneer of an unofficial and private visit.  

A State Department spokesperson told The Hill that Lai will make two-stopovers through the U.S., going to and from his visits in South America, and said that the travel is “routine given the distances involved.” 

The U.S. has “explained to Beijing that there is no reason for them to overreact to this transit or to use it as a pretext for provocative action in the Strait or for interference in Taiwan’s election,” the spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson added that Lai’s transit is in line with the “One China” policy, which allows Taiwanese officials to operate independently from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the official name for the Chinese government in Beijing, while withholding recognition of Taiwan as an independent state.

Lai is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party and is the party’s presidential candidate for elections set to take place in January 2024. The State Department spokesperson said that Washington is impartial in Taiwan’s elections and that at least one other candidate is expected to visit the U.S. in the fall. 

“The United States is committed to impartiality. We do not favor any particular candidate and party, and we’re committed to fair treatment of the candidates,” the spokesperson said.

“All of this is consistent with the concerted efforts we are making [to] preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity. The United States and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan but they have managed those for over 40 years.”

But the PRC is “firmly” opposed to any form of “official interaction” between the U.S. and Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in a briefing Monday.

“The Taiwan question is the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in the China-U.S. relations,” Mao said. 

The PRC has taken provocative military action against Taiwan in response to contacts between Taipei and Washington. This includes live-fire military drills around the island in response to a visit to Taipei by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in August 2022.

In April, Taiwan said that PRC ships and warplanes crossed into its air and sea space in retaliation for Tsai’s “transit” through the U.S. on the way to official diplomatic engagements in Central America.

The Biden administration is balancing providing support for Taiwan while seeking to stabilize relations with China. It has resumed high-level talks between senior President Biden officials and Chinese politicians that were severed amid a series of conflicts and crises. 

While the Biden administration does not take a position on supporting Taiwan’s independence, it wants to provide the island with the diplomatic clout and military support to fend off Chinese efforts to subsume the country — either by coercion or force.

Updated: 2:20 p.m.

Tags China Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  6. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  7. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  8. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  9. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  10. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  11. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  12. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  13. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  14. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  15. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  16. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  17. Pro-Christie super PAC asks in new ad if Trump is a ‘chicken’ or ‘just a ...
  18. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
Load more