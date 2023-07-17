trending:

International

Blinken accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ with move to halt Ukraine grain deal

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/17/23 9:59 PM ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Greg Nash
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers a question during a Senate Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to discuss the President’s the FY 2024 budget for the Department on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accused Russia of “weaponizing food” after Moscow halted its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has kept food supplies flowing out of Ukraine despite the war

During a press conference, Blinken said that the deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and and Turkey, became necessary after Russia invaded and blockaded Ukraine’s ports.

The agreement, he said, “to at least allow the grain and other food products to get out of Ukraine and on to world markets” has helped deliver 32 million tons of food products to different countries. 

“So the result of Russia’s action today — weaponizing food, using it as a tool, as a weapon in its war against Ukraine — will be to make food harder to come by in places that desperately need it, and have prices rise,” Blinken said. “We’re already seeing the market react to this as prices are going up.”

“The bottom line is it’s unconscionable. It should not happen. This should be restored as quickly as possible. And I hope that every country is watching this very closely. They will see that Russia is responsible for denying food to people who desperately need it around the world, and to contribute to rising prices at a time when many countries continue to experience very difficult inflation.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said earlier Monday that Moscow would suspend its part in the deal unless its demands are met to get its own food and fertilizer out to the world. 

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said.

