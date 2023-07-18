trending:

International

US citizen detained after crossing DMZ into North Korea 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/18/23 7:34 AM ET
South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

An American national is being held in North Korea after crossing the border from South Korea without authorization, the United Nations Command stationed there said Tuesday.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the American-led U.N. Command tweeted.

The command added that they believe the U.S. national is in custody of North Korea, and they are working with their North Korean counterparts to resolve the issue. Officials also said that the citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom in the 154-mile-long Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).  

It gave no other details on who the person is or why he crossed into North Korea.

Panmunjom is a popular tourist destination and has been used as a neutral location for discussions between the DPRK and South Korea.

The U.N. Command and North Korea supervise the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

