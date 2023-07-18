trending:

International

Russian fighter flies dangerously close to US surveillance aircraft over Syria, officials say 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/18/23 9:06 AM ET
A Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft over Syria on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. officials told the AP that the incident occurred a little before noon Sunday and that the fighter jet endangered the lives of the four American crew members who were operating the aircraft.

The officials, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, said the intercept by the Russian Su-35 fighter jet hampered the American crew’s ability to safely operate their MC-12 aircraft.

The officials did not speak on how close the Russian jet got to the aircraft, which was conducting surveillance against Islamic State groups in Syria.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents involving Russian fighter jets harassing U.S. aircraft near Syria in recent weeks. Earlier this month, three Russian fighter jets harassed U.S. drones that were conducting a mission against ISIS over Syria and forced the drones to “conduct evasive maneuvers.”

In March, a Russian jet intercepted a U.S. drone over the Black Sea and forced it down. U.S. officials have also decried these incidents as “unprofessional” and “unsafe.”

The Hill has reached out to the Pentagon and the National Security Council for comment.

