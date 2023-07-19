Russian missiles, drones strike Odessa port just as grain export deal set to expire

Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed grain facilities and critical port infrastructure in Odessa overnight Wednesday morning, injuring at least 6 people.

Odessa, a major city in Ukraine’s south on the Black Sea, is the country’s largest and most important port. The attack threatens Ukrainian grain exports, which bolster the country’s economy and supply the global market.

The strikes on Odessa follow Russia’s announcement that it will suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a United Nations-negotiated deal to allow grain exports from Odessa that is set to expire Sunday. The strikes suggest a connection to that deal’s failure, and an effort by Moscow to hurt Ukraine’s major export even if doing so contributes to global grain shortages.

“Russian terrorists have absolutely consciously kissed the infrastructure of the grain deal, and every Russian missile is a strike not only on Ukraine, but also for everyone in the world who seeks a normal and safe life,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.

Zelensky pledged to increase the defenses at port facilities around the country.

Wheat prices have risen about 3 percent since Monday amid market pressures and the Russian moves.

“Putin hasn’t just blown up the Black Sea Grain Initiative; now he has hit the port city of Odessa with a hail of bombs for the second consecutive night,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

“In doing that, he is robbing the world of any hope of Ukrainian grain. Every one of his bombs also hits the world’s poorest,” she added.

Odessa Gov. Oleh Kiper said that 14 regions were targeted by Russian missile strikes overnight Wednesday, injuring at least 19 people. Kyiv was a target of explosive drones, but all were shot down, the city’s defense minister said.

The flurry of strikes came after explosives damaged the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia from the east. That bridge is considered critical infrastructure for both military and civilian supplies.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly claim responsibility for the attack, which was similar to another attack on the bridge in October 2022.