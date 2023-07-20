27 injured in latest Russian attack on southern Ukraine

At least 27 people were injured and two killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa.

The attacks mark the third straight day of strikes on the south, coming after Russia announced it would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a diplomatic deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa.

“Russian terrorists continue their efforts to destroy the life of our country,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram. “Unfortunately, there are wounded, there are dead. My condolences to my family and friends!”

“But there is no evil state of missiles that would be stronger than our will to save lives, support each other and win,” he added.

Odesa Gov. Oleg Kiper said that Russian strikes damaged both port and civilian infrastructure, including damaging the Chinese consulate in the city. At least two people were killed and eight others injured during the attack and rescue efforts, he noted.

“The aggressor deliberately beats port infrastructure — administrative and residential buildings around, as well as the consulate of the People’s Republic of China,” Kiper argued. “This suggests that the enemy does not pay attention to anything.”

The attack comes as Russia said it seeks “retribution” for a strike on the Kerch Bridge, connecting Crimea to Russia, on Monday. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for that attack, which shares similarities with a 2022 attack on the bridge that the Ukrainian government also did not claim responsibility for.

Russian missiles also destroyed an apartment building in Mykolaiv, another Black Sea city, injuring at least 19, according to officials.