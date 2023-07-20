trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Chinese ambassador warns of retaliation over more US restrictions on tech, trade 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/20/23 11:21 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/20/23 11:21 AM ET
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Li Rui/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Li Rui/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese ambassador to the U.S. warned that China will retaliate if the U.S. issues more restrictions on technology and trade.

Ambassador Xie Feng said that while China does not want a trade war with the United States, it will take action if the U.S. further restricts trade. His comments at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday come as tensions remain rocky between China and the U.S. over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year, as well as sanctions on trade and technology.

“China does not shy away from competition, but the definition of competition by the U.S. side I think is not fair,” Xie said. “The United States is trying to win by keeping China out.”

“This is like restricting the other side to wear outdated swimwear in a swimming contest while you yourself (are) wearing a Speedo,” he added.

When asked whether China will match the U.S with restrictions, he said that is not their hope.

Earlier this month, China restricted exports of high-tech metals gallium and germanium, which are two substances used in computer chips and solar cells. The move was largely seen as a protest against the U.S. sanctions on microchips. 

“Definitely it’s not our hope to have a tit for tat,” Xie said. “We don’t want a trade war, technological war. We want to say goodbye to the Iron Curtain, as well as the Silicon Curtain.”

He reiterated that the “world is big enough” for both the U.S. and China to succeed, adding that China is “eager” to have a “stable, healthy relationship” with the U.S.

He said improvements could include increasing the number of flights between China and the U.S. and looking into renewing the countries’ science and technology cooperation agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags China microchips sanctions trade U.S.-China relations Xie Feng

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.
  2. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  3. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing
  6. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  7. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  8. Cook shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  9. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  10. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  11. Rising prices, mortgage rates push monthly payments to all-time high: report
  12. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP pauses to gauge Trump’s legal jeopardy
  15. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  16. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  17. House approves FAA reauthorization bill
  18. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
Load more