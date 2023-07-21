trending:

Chinese ambassador says those wanting better US ties ‘hiding in the darkness’

by Julia Shapero - 07/21/23 10:59 AM ET
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Li Rui/Xinhua via AP)
China’s ambassador to the U.S. suggested Thursday that those in Washington who support closer ties with Beijing are “hiding in the darkness” because American “political correctness” makes them reluctant to come forward.

Xie Feng, who took up his post as ambassador in late May amid heightened tensions between the two superpowers, said at the Aspen Security Forum that he has found the “political correctness” of American society to be “a little bit surprising.”

“I think there are still a large number of supporters for this relationship, but they seem to be under pressure,” Xie said. “They seem to be reticent under the recent chilling effect, and they tend to restrain from making their views out under the so-called anti-China chorus.” 

“There are some hiding in the darkness, afraid of being crushed. So one of my jobs here, I think, is to seek them out,” he added. “I am one, but we are many. So I hope that all of you will join hands with me to seek them out and to contribute together to this relationship.”

Xie also warned at the national security conference that while Beijing does not want a trade war with the U.S., it would retaliate if Washington were to issue more restrictions on technology and trade.

“China does not shy away from competition, but the definition of competition by the U.S. side I think is not fair,” Xie said. “The United States is trying to win by keeping China out.”

“Definitely it’s not our hope to have a tit for tat,” he added. “We don’t want a trade war, technological war. We want to say goodbye to the Iron Curtain, as well as the Silicon Curtain.”

