International

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will receive pacemaker

by Sarah Polus - 07/22/23 8:13 PM ET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, announced that he will undergo surgery Saturday night to receive an emergency pacemaker.

Netanyahu shared the news in a video posted to Twitter, captioned, “Update from me to you.”

“I feel excellent, but I listen to my doctors,” he said on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

The development comes days after the Israel prime minister was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering from “mild dizziness” resulting from dehydration.

Following the incident, Netanyahu was fitted with a monitoring device that beeped on Saturday night, indicating the need for a pacemaker — or a device that sends monitors the heart to keep it beating at a normal rate and rhythm, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will stand in for the Israeli prime minister while he undergoes surgery at Israel’s Sheba Hospital. He is set to be released later on Sunday, AP reported.

