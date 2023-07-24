trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Israeli lawmakers approve key part of judicial overhaul amid massive protests 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/24/23 11:35 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/24/23 11:35 AM ET
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 23, 2023.
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The demonstration came a day before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on Monday approved a key part of the controversial judicial reforms backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The vote came after a tumultuous session, where opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” and walked out ahead of the vote. Without the opposition, legislators voted 64-0 to approve the measure, which will prevent judges from overturning government decisions on the basis that they are “unreasonable.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who orchestrated the reforms, said lawmakers had taken the “first step in an important historic process.”

The judicial reform bill has sparked controversy and protests across the country as critics labeled the move as a threat to democratic values. The changes would allow the government to overrule Supreme Court decisions and give the executive branch more power to appoint justices.

With the Knesset stamp of approval, more protests are expected in the country in the coming days and weeks. Movement for Quality Government, a nonprofit organization, already announced it would challenge the law in the Supreme Court.

The group said in a statement that the measure is “unconstitutional” because it “fundamentally changes the basic structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the nature of the regime, while de facto abolishing the judiciary and seriously damaging the delicate fabric of the separation of powers and the system of checks and balances in the State of Israel.”

The vote came just hours after Netanyahu was released from the hospital after being fitted for a pacemaker over the weekend.

The Biden administration and U.S. lawmakers have denounced the proposed reforms, with President Biden saying earlier this year that he hopes Netanyahu “walks away” from pursuing them. In a statement to Axios on Sunday, Biden called on the prime minister to not advance the bill.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” he said.

The vote also follows Biden extending an invitation to Netanyahu to the U.S. after the two leaders talked on the phone together last week. 

The Associated Press contributed.

Updated 12:53 p.m.

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Israel judicial reform Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  4. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  5. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  6. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  7. White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
  8. Abbott won’t move Rio Grande floating barriers: ‘Texas will see you in ...
  9. House, Senate divides over funding grow as time left for spending bills shrinks
  10. UPS strike imminent? Here’s what you should know
  11. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  12. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  13. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  14. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  15. Mark Milley’s bureaucratic proposals could lose us the next war
  16. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  17. The accused Gilgo Beach killer was my congressional constituent
  18. Almost 60 percent of Ohio voters back abortion rights amendment: poll 
Load more