US embassy in Ireland warns tourists to avoid walking alone following attack on visitor from NY

The U.S. Embassy in Ireland warned American tourists to avoid walking alone, after a New York man was attacked in Dublin last week.

The embassy issued the security alert on Tuesday, reminding U.S. citizens to “exercise good personal security practices while traveling.”

“Be aware of your environment,” the alert read. “Avoid walking alone, if possible, especially during hours of darkness.”

“Do not wear or display expensive jewelry or watches and avoid carrying large amounts of cash,” it continued. “Avoid placing passports, cash, cell phones, or other valuables in the outer pockets of backpacks or purses or on tables in public places.”

The embassy also recommended that American travelers “keep a low profile,” limit their headphone and cellphone use in public, remain mindful of their alcohol consumption and refrain from leaving their bags unattended.

The alert comes after 57-year-old Stephen Termini from Buffalo, N.Y., was reportedly attacked by a group of teenagers while traveling in Dublin last Wednesday, according to the BBC. A teenage boy was charged on Sunday in connection with the attack, which left Termini in intensive care.