US condemns effort to seize power by force in Niger

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/27/23 9:18 AM ET
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26, 2023.
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26, 2023.

The United States condemned the attempted coup against Niger’s democratically elected president and government Wednesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday night, offering support to both Bazoum and Niger’s democracy.

Blinken “emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerian people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order,” according a State Department spokesperson.

In an announcement on state television Wednesday night, members of Niger’s presidential guard claimed to have overthrown Bazoum, adding that all institutions were closed as well as aerial and land borders.

Air Force Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane blamed the coup on the deterioration of the country’s security situation and “bad economic and social governance.”

The group of mutineers urged external partners not to interfere and said it will stay committed to its engagements with the international and national community.

Blinken’s spokesperson said the secretary emphasized the need for democratic governance in Niger to continue its “strong U.S. economic and security partnership.”

The announcement came after members of the group — which is calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country — surrounded the presidential palace Wednesday evening. The official account of Bazoum posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, earlier in the day that members of the country’s presidential guard participated in an “anti-Republican demonstration.”

The account said Bazoum and his family were doing well and the country’s army and National Guard would be ready to attack as needed, but the group of mutinous soldiers later announced they detained the president at his residence.

“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded,” Bazoum tweeted early Thursday morning. “All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it.”

Niger Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou called for the president’s release, telling news network France 24 “we cannot accept” the attempted coup.

“Acting head of government, I appeal to all democrats, to all patriots, to defeat this adventure which carries all the dangers for our country,” Massoudou wrote. “Long live democracy, long live Niger.”

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in the country’s first peaceful, democratic transition since Niger’s independence from France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

