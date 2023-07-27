North Korea’s Kim huddles with Russian defense chief

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday to discuss military issues and the regional and international security environment, according to state media.

The discussion between the leaders signaled North Korea’s continued support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim and Shoigu met in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and reached a “consensus” on “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

The media reported Shoigu “conveyed” a letter signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, but he did not note what it discussed. Kim asked Shoigu to send his thanks to Putin, who had sent the defense chief and a delegation to North Korea to congratulate the country on the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

According to KCNA, the meeting will “further boost the strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in the field of national defense and security.” The outlet also reported Kim took Shoigu to an arms exhibition where he saw North Korea’s latest weapons and was briefed on its plans to expand its capabilities.

The meeting between the leaders comes amid high tensions with the U.S.

Washington has accused North Korea of supplying secret ammunition to Russia to help in its invasion of Ukraine, though Pyongyang has denied it. It also comes as North Korea has test launched multiple missiles after the U.S. sent two submarines to South Korea.

When asked about whether Shoigu’s visit was to discuss getting weapons from North Korea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Putin was reaching out to other countries for support.

“Mr. Putin knows he’s having his own defense procurement problems, his own inventory problems, that his military remains on the back foot, and he’s trying to shore that up,” Kirby said. “Nobody — nobody should be helping Mr. Putin kill more Ukrainians. But the fact that he’s reaching out to North Korea, or could be, additionally, that’s — that wouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.”

The Associated Press contributed.