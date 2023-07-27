trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

North Korea’s Kim huddles with Russian defense chief

by Lauren Sforza - 07/27/23 10:14 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/27/23 10:14 AM ET
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with high level officers in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2023. Shoigu announced that the entire Russian Pacific Fleet was put on high alert on Friday for snap drills that will involve practice missile launches in a massive show of force amid the tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with high level officers in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2023.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday to discuss military issues and the regional and international security environment, according to state media.

The discussion between the leaders signaled North Korea’s continued support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim and Shoigu met in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and reached a “consensus” on “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

The media reported Shoigu “conveyed” a letter signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, but he did not note what it discussed. Kim asked Shoigu to send his thanks to Putin, who had sent the defense chief and a delegation to North Korea to congratulate the country on the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

According to KCNA, the meeting will “further boost the strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation between the two countries in the field of national defense and security.” The outlet also reported Kim took Shoigu to an arms exhibition where he saw North Korea’s latest weapons and was briefed on its plans to expand its capabilities.

The meeting between the leaders comes amid high tensions with the U.S.

Washington has accused North Korea of supplying secret ammunition to Russia to help in its invasion of Ukraine, though Pyongyang has denied it. It also comes as North Korea has test launched multiple missiles after the U.S. sent two submarines to South Korea.

When asked about whether Shoigu’s visit was to discuss getting weapons from North Korea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Putin was reaching out to other countries for support.

“Mr. Putin knows he’s having his own defense procurement problems, his own inventory problems, that his military remains on the back foot, and he’s trying to shore that up,” Kirby said. “Nobody — nobody should be helping Mr. Putin kill more Ukrainians. But the fact that he’s reaching out to North Korea, or could be, additionally, that’s — that wouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.”

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Kim Jong Un North Korea russia Russia-Ukraine war Sergei Shoigu ukraine Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  2. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  3. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  4. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  5. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  6. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  7. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  8. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  9. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  10. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  11. Supreme Court grants request to lift block on Mountain Valley Pipeline
  12. DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis
  13. Raskin calls on Comer to ‘publicly reprimand’ Greene over explicit Hunter ...
  14. White House bashes McCarthy for GOP pushback over Biden impeachment inquiry
  15. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  16. Scary moment for McConnell raises questions for GOP
  17. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  18. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
Load more