trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Brazil rejects U.S. request to extradite alleged Russian spy

by Nick Robertson - 07/29/23 9:35 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/29/23 9:35 AM ET
Then-Justice and Public Security Ministry nominee Flavio Dino attends a press conference where then-Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced some of his cabinet appointments at his transition team’s headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 9 2022. (AP Photo/Ton Molina)

Brazilian officials announced Thursday that the U.S. cannot extradite an alleged Russian spy because Russia has already begun its own extradition process for the man.

The Justice Department (DOJ) charged Sergey Cherkasov in March for using a false Brazilian identity to attempt to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands. He was charged with wire fraud and espionage.

Cherkasov used the identity “Victor Muller Ferreira” to attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, graduating in 2020, and attempted to get a job at the ICC in 2022. When Dutch authorities turned him away, he was arrested upon returning to Brazil.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Brazil for his crimes. 

Russia attempted to extradite Cherkasov earlier this year on drug trafficking charges. That request is being reviewed as Brazil conducts its own espionage investigation. 

The U.S. would only be able to extradite Cherkasov if the Russian attempt is ultimately denied due to the espionage investigation.

Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Thursday that Cherkasov will remain in Brazil pending the extradition requests.

Tags BRazil espionage russia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  4. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  5. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  6. GOP Rep. John James slams DeSantis for curriculum comments on ...
  7. 5 takeaways as Trump’s legal troubles mount
  8. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  9. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  10. Stefanik argues new charges against Trump show ‘our justice system is ...
  11. Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
  12. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  13. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  14. George Conway on latest Trump charges: ‘There is literally a smoking arsenal ...
  15. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  16. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  17. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more